The Seahawks have reduced their roster to 53 players in part by releasing a veteran defensive back who was on his third stint with the team.

Seattle cut cornerback Justin Coleman, the team announced on Tuesday. Coleman — who signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in March — was previously with the club in 2015 and 2017-2018.

Last year, Coleman appeared in 16 games for Miami with four starts. He recorded 27 total tackles, three passes defensed, and a pair of interceptions.

Seattle waived receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, safety Marquise Blair, linebacker Joel Dublanko, quarterback Jacob Eason, offensive tackle Greg Eiland, receiver Aaron Fuller, defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt, receiver Cade Johnson, linebacker Vi Jones, receiver Kevin Kassis, tight end Tyler Mabry, receiver Bo Melton, linebacker Tanner Muse, safety Scott Nelson, offensive tackle Liam Ryan, center Dakoda Shepley, receiver Freddie Swain, running back Darwin Thompson, linebacker Lakiem Williams, and safety Deontai Wiliams.

The Seahawks also waived running back Josh Johnson with an injury designation. And the team placed linebacker Tyreke Smith on injured reserve.

Seahawks reduce roster to 53 players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk