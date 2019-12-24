Seahawks' record as home underdog with Russell Wilson must worry 49ers

The Seahawks might be underdogs against the 49ers despite playing at home in Week 17, but historically, that hasn't meant much since quarterback Russell Wilson arrived on the scene.

In fact, since Wilson's rookie season in 2012, Seattle has been a home underdog only eight times. The Seahawks have won more than half of those games.

Looks like it's happened 8 times since Wilson arrived in 2012 per @pfref. Seahawks won 5 times outright as underdog https://t.co/NoydGlyTWU pic.twitter.com/aExpOjNR00 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 23, 2019

Of the five times the Seahawks have prevailed as home underdogs with Russell under center, four of them came in games where the opponent was favored by at least 3.0 points. The 49ers opened as 3-point favorites over the Seahawks for their battle for the NFC West title.

San Francisco hasn't won at CenturyLink Field since 2011, where the Seahawks long have had one of the best home-field advantages in all of the NFL. It hasn't worked out that way this season, however, as the loss to Arizona dropped Seattle's home record to 4-3, compared to a 7-1 record on the road.

"The Clink" surely will be rocking on Sunday night, though, and not just due to the high stakes of the game. After losing multiple running backs to season-ending injuries, the Seahawks brought back arguably their most popular player in franchise history Monday when they signed Marshawn Lynch for the rest of the season.

The Seahawks are battered, bruised and limping to the finish line, but they never can be discounted at home, particularly with one of the premier quarterbacks in the league. If there's any team that understands that in its core, it's the 49ers.

