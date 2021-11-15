Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf tried re-entering game vs. Packers after ejection, and Twitter had jokes

Henry Black of the Green Bay Packers and DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks get into an altercation during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Seattle receiver DK Metcalf, moments after being disqualified for his role in a tussle with members of the Green Bay Packers, briefly tried to re-enter the game anyway on Sunday in the battle between the two squads at Lambeau Field.

DK Metcalf tried to sneak back into the game 💀💀

pic.twitter.com/wH6j667J95 — PFF (@PFF) November 15, 2021

There may have been some confusion on the field; CBS TV cameras briefly showed a different Seahawks player heading up the tunnel after Metcalf was kicked out of the game, while Metcalf remained on the sideline. An official noticed Metcalf trying to join the Seahawks huddle and quickly pointed him back to the sideline.

Many folks on Twitter had a similar joke about it, including multiple references to Mets manager Bobby Valentine, who famously returned to the bench with a disguise after an ejection in 1999.

Metcalf was held to just three catches for 26 yards in the 17-0 Packers win.

DK Metcalf trying to sneak back onto the field after being ejected pic.twitter.com/VFKWQn1cOI — carter bell (@15Carter) November 15, 2021

I think D.K. Metcalf's helmet has a shaded visor on it. Maybe he thought the ref wouldn't realize it was him. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 15, 2021

DK Metcalf trying to come back into the game after being ejected pic.twitter.com/d8eTNFL7Hi — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 15, 2021

DK Metcalf trying to come back in the game pic.twitter.com/MI0EG24pex — xhongxina (@HoopsHotel) November 15, 2021

Metcalf trying to sneak back onto the field unnoticed pic.twitter.com/Cd9nchZxnK — Michelle Brut🦃n (@MichelleBruton) November 15, 2021

DK tried to sneak back into the game after being ejected! Is Bobby Valentine coaching the Seahawks?



pic.twitter.com/xJfZAVFTkB — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) November 15, 2021

DK be like pic.twitter.com/DesnHbSr2p — Silk Sonic's Delivery Guy (@alltheparcels) November 15, 2021

DK coming back in to the huddle pic.twitter.com/ZGu2xK1tcw — Chris Richardson (@cmfnr6) November 15, 2021

