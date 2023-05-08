Seahawks receive B grade for all offseason moves so far

Numerous media outlets have issued their team grades following the 2023 NFL draft, but the writers over at CBS Sports took a more expansive approach, grading and ranking teams based on ALL their offseason moves, including free agency, trades, and of course, the draft.

For their efforts this spring, the Seahawks received a B grade and a No. 10 overall ranking.

“While the Giants tied themselves to Daniel Jones, the Seahawks are getting more wiggle room with their own 2022 breakout, wisely getting Geno Smith back at just $25M per year (15th among QBs) and giving him additional weapons in rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and RB Zach Charbonnet,” writes Cody Benjamin. “They also addressed longstanding holes up front by wooing ex-Broncos DL Dre’Mont Jones to be Pete Carroll’s defensive anchor alongside first-round CB Devon Witherspoon.”

The Seahawks strengthened a number of positions throughout the offseason but the real work begins later in the summer when the competition starts on the field.

