Seahawks receive approval to host full-capacity crowd at Lumen Field in 2021

Are you ready to #BringBackTheNoise? 🗣 We can't wait to welcome fans back this season! — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 22, 2021

The Seattle Seahawks have finally announced what many fans have been waiting over a year to hear . . . the Seahawks will welcome back a full-capacity crowd to Lumen Field for the 2021 NFL season.

According to the team website on Tuesday morning, the Seahawks have received the necessary approval from the league and state and local public health and government officials to fully reopen the stadium.

Lumen Field was closed to fans the entire 2020 season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Can’t wait to see those 12s,” coach Pete Carroll via Seahawks.com. “Can’t wait to see the 12s. I know they’re coming, I know somebody is going to be in those stands. Can’t wait to get you out there.”

While COVID-19 vaccinations won’t be required to attend games this season, unvaccinated fans will still be required to wear masks.

Information regarding training camp attendance this summer will be announced sometime in July.

Related