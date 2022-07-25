Seahawks rebuffed trade offers for D.K. Metcalf, in talks on new contract

Every day the Seahawks don’t extend their star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf his price will go up. Fortunately, we finally have a bit of good news on this front.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, the team and Metcalf are “in talks” on a new contract.

From @GMFB: With the start of Training Camp upon us, a look at some of the big-time players who could get paid… pic.twitter.com/ZuC3FavU5W — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

