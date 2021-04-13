Seahawks reached out to Giovani Bernard before Tampa Bay signing

Patrick Olde Loohuis
·1 min read
ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported on Monday that the Seattle Seahawks contacted running back Giovani Bernard to discuss a potential signing before he opted for the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the seemingly ageless Tom Brady still in Tampa Bay and a stacked offense surrounding him, Bernard looks to be in a good position for 2021.

Seattle’s current options at running back include Chris Carson, who the Seahawks re-signed to a two-year, $10.4 million contract, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, Deejay Dallas, and Alex Collins.

Carson is anticipated to be the workhorse back next season, as he should be. However, we will see if the Seahawks will add someone new at the position in the 2021 NFL draft, which will start on April 29.

