Seahawks RB Travis Homer scores 73-yard touchdown on fake punt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seahawks’ offense remains broken, if the first drive of the game against the 49ers was any indication. Their special teams unit continues to come through with plays, though. This time they got a score out of it.

Watch running back Travis Homer score on a 73-yard touchdown run on a fake punt.

Gutsy call.

Seattle leads 7-0.

Related

Seahawks Week 13 inactives: RB Alex Collins ruled out vs. 49ers

List

Seahawks have 3 players who lead their positions in 2022 Pro Bowl fan voting

Recommended Stories