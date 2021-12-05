Seahawks RB Travis Homer scores 73-yard touchdown on fake punt
The Seahawks’ offense remains broken, if the first drive of the game against the 49ers was any indication. Their special teams unit continues to come through with plays, though. This time they got a score out of it.
Watch running back Travis Homer score on a 73-yard touchdown run on a fake punt.
.@travishomer4 took the fake punt 73 yards and they never even touched him 😎
📺 #SFvsSEA on CBS pic.twitter.com/7JpudOsbLI
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 5, 2021
Gutsy call.
Seattle leads 7-0.
