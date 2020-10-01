Which Seahawks RB to start in fantasy if Chris Carson doesn't play originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Chris Carson suffered a first-degree left knee sprain during the fourth quarter of Seattle's game against Dallas last weekend but it will not keep him out longterm.

But as for this Sunday at Miami, his status remains up in the air.

Adam Schefter reported that the injury will likely keep Carson out for 1-2 weeks while head coach Pete Carroll wouldn't rule him out against the Dolphins.

Carson was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, so it's possible he plays and if he does, then start Carson. But, what if he doesn't?

Who will be the beneficiary of Carson's absence?

Two players: Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer.

This past offseason, Hyde was given a one-year, $4 million contract from Seattle to backup Carson almost assuredly for this situation. Carson has suffered season ending injuries in two of his three seasons heading into 2020 and normally a franchise doesn't give that much money to a backup running back unless it plans to utilize him.

So far with a healthy Carson, Hyde has ran the ball 16 times in three games for 57 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he's caught three passes for 26 yards.

But, Hyde was also a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. If he will also be limited, then Travis Homer will likely be the workhorse back for Seattle.

After Carson suffered the knee sprain, Homer came in and carried the ball for a seven yard gain two plays before Russell Wilson'a game-winning touchdown pass to DK Metcalf.

So far, Hyde has out-snapped Homer 52-37 so if both are active and Carson isn't against Miami, it'll likely be a committee with Hyde seeing the goal line work.

With Seattle having an implied point total of 30 points Sunday, Odds provided by our partner PointsBet, the Seahawks will score a lot of points and there should be opportunities for each running back to get into the end zone.

Even if Russell Wilson continues to cook, taking away carries from his running backs, Chris Carson had three receiving touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season so the opportunity will still be there.

I would rank Hyde as a start in most lineups this week without Carson and Homer being a decent flex play with a low floor.

