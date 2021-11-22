Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny suffers hamstring injury Week 11

The Seattle Seahawks are struggling to keep their running backs healthy this season, most recently, Rashaad Penny. Penny sustained a hamstring injury early in the Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and was unable to return to the action.

Penny got the start for the Seahawks in place of the still-injured Chris Carson on Sunday but only finished with two carries for 19 yards, with a long of 18.

“One run and he felt it,” coach Pete Carroll said after the loss. “So we spent the rest of the first half basically trying to keep him warm to see if he pulled his hamstring or if he just felt something. He kind of felt OK and got close to getting back out there, but it wasn’t quite right.

“We would have loved to have seen him play – we were really excited to see him play today and get a bunch of turns.”

Related

WATCH: Highlights from Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 11 at Lumen Field

List