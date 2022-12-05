Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny says there’s a chance he could return this season

1
Tim Weaver
·2 min read

The Seahawks running backs took a ton of physical punishment in Sunday’s close call win over the Rams.

To recap, rookie Ken Walker left the game early with an ankle injury and didn’t return. At one point Deejay Dallas was doubtful to return with his own ankle issue but Tony Jones Jr. getting cracked in the helmet forced Dallas back into action. Jones and Dallas deserve credit for gritting it out the rest of the game but they’re probably not close to 100% right now. Meanwhile, Walker will undergo tests on his ankle today.

Add it all up and the Seahawks could use some more depth right now. This surprise injury update won’t solve their immediate problems but it does inspire some hope.

According to Ian Furness at Fox 13 Seattle, starting running back Rashaad Penny told him after the game that there’s a chance he could return by the end of the season or the playoffs.

Penny’s numbers weren’t quite on the same level as his otherwordly tear to end the 2021 season, but he was still among the league’s most productive backs before his significant leg injury in Week 5.

Soon after Penny underwent major surgery. The team website describes the procedure as such:

“Team Physicians Ed Khalfayan and Nick Seibert repaired a fibula fracture, syndesmotic ligament tear and deltoid ligament tear in a surgery performed at the Seattle Surgery Center. Penny is expected to be on crutches and in a splint or walking boot for six weeks.”

Penny was subsequently placed on injured reserve on October 15.

It would be great to see Penny play again down the stretch. Either way, he’ll be a free agent in 2023.

List

Seattle Seahawks: Full list of pending free agents for 2023

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Seahawks’ Ken Walker, DeeJay Dallas hurt. 4th RB Tony Jones plays on unable to see clearly

    Walker: ankle injury. Dallas: ankle injury. Jones lost his contact lens, and played legally blind. Seattle and running backs...

  • Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III jams ankle in win over Rams

    Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III suffered an ankle injury during the team's Week 13 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

  • Pete Carroll: Ken Walker jammed his ankle

    The Seahawks rallied for a win against the Rams on Sunday and they did it without the help of rookie running back Ken Walker. Walker left the game after hurting his ankle in the first half and did not return at any point in the 27-23 win. After the game was over, Seahawks head coach [more]

  • Ex-Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner nearly leads Rams to victory

    Going against his former team for the first time, Bobby Wagner had one of the best games of his NFL career. The only thing he couldn't do was deliver the Los Angeles Rams a victory. The Seahawks rallied late in the fourth quarter for a 27-23 victory in a game during which Wagner had two sacks, an interception and seven tackles against Seattle on Sunday.

  • Caesars streamed Colts-Cowboys, becoming the first American sportsbook app to stream an NFL game

    Colts at Cowboys made a little sports betting history Sunday night.

  • 12 best photos from Seahawks nail-biter win over Rams in Week 13

    Take a look at some of the best photos from the Seattle Seahawks' thrilling victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 of the 2022 season.

  • Siberian enthusiasts open winter swimming season

    STORY: These cold-water swimming enthusiasts in Siberia call themselves the ‘walruses’Location: Omsk, Russia They marked the start of the winter season in the city of Omsk by plunging into the icy waters of the Irtysh RiverMany believe it’s the best way to stay healthy during freezing Siberian winters[Sergei / Cold water swimmer]"It feels better getting out than to getting in. When I'm in the water, I don't really feel if I'm cold or hot. I feel skin pinching but don’t really feel cold. It's incomprehensible sensation."Average temperatures here in December sit around minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit

  • Jaguars' Lawrence plays after hurting left knee versus Lions

    Lawrence had an injury scare at the end of the first half but finished the game, completing 17 of 31 passes for 179 yards. The loss extended the Jaguars' (4-8) losing streak versus NFC opponents to 20, with the last win coming against the New York Giants in the 2018 season opener. ''This is a playoff game for us and then we go out there and lay down,'' Lawrence said.

  • Broncos made several roster moves before Ravens game

    The Broncos made a few roster moves before the Ravens game, including placing KJ Hamler on injured reserve.

  • Broncos lose practice squad QB Josh Johnson to 49ers

    After losing Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers signed Josh Johnson off the Broncos' practice squad.

  • Geno Smith hits Metcalf for late TD, Seahawks top Rams 27-23

    Whenever Geno Smith looked across the line in the final minutes at SoFi Stadium, he saw an inspired Bobby Wagner leading an entire Los Angeles Rams team desperately in need of a victory. The Seattle quarterback didn't flinch while he finished out the most productive game of his decade in the NFL with style. DK Metcalf caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Smith with 36 seconds to play, completing the Seahawks' late rally for a 27-23 win over the spiraling Rams on Sunday.

  • Bill Belichick: “Too hard” to make major scheme changes to offense at this point

    The Patriots have issues with their offense. As proven by the frustrations expressed by key players, like quarterback Mac Jones. Appearing Monday on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, coach Bill Belichick dismissed the possibility of making major changes to the offensive scheme in December. “I think we need to do what we’re doing better,” Belichick [more]

  • Goff's 340 yards and 2 TDs help Lions rout Jaguars 40-14

    DETROIT (AP) The Detroit Lions were so dominant on offense that they didn't punt. Detroit's defense was pretty good, too. Jamaal Williams ran for his 14th touchdown early in the first quarter to help the Lions get off to a strong start and they did not slow down in a 40-14 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

  • Rams' Stafford likely out for year with spinal cord bruise

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely to miss the rest of the season with a bruised spinal cord. Rams coach Sean McVay revealed the nature of his Super Bowl-winning quarterback's most recent injury Sunday after Los Angeles' 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. ''There's a good chance'' that Stafford won't play again this season, McVay said.

  • Neymar Doppelgänger Causes Havoc Around Qatar and Fools World Cup Security

    Eigon Oliveira, who calls himself "Ney's lookalike" managed to make itall the way to the fieldas some security guards apparently thought he actually was Neymar.

  • Bill Belichick gives notable response about Patriots' play-calling situation

    Will the Patriots remove Matt Patricia's offensive play-caller responsibilities in the near future? Bill Belichick addressed that question with an answer that should raise a few eyebrows.

  • Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup in Qatar

    While one Neymar was about to make his return at the World Cup, another was going home after a short — and tumultuous — stint in Qatar. The real Neymar has recovered from an ankle injury and was expected to play Monday against South Korea in the round of 16, while his lookalike was leaving the country after causing some havoc with his public appearances. Eigon Oliveira, who calls himself “Ney’s Lookalike,” was busy during his time in Qatar, where he attracted a lot of attention making appearances impersonating the Neymar.

  • Unsatisfying tie leaves Commanders, Giants in thick of NFC playoff hunt

    The longtime NFC East rivals played a rare December game that mattered on Sunday. They couldn't come up with a winner. A Week 15 rematch looms large.

  • 49ers to sign backup quarterback Josh Johnson

    Well-traveled backup quarterback Josh Johnson is heading to San Francisco again. The 49ers are signing Johnson off the Broncos’ practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. This will be Johnson’s fourth stint with the 49ers during a career that has seen him sign with more teams than any other player in NFL history. Johnson [more]

  • NFL playoff picture 2022: 49ers' NFC standing if season ended in Week 13

    There wasn't much movement at the top of the NFC standings this weekend.