Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny says there’s a chance he could return this season

The Seahawks running backs took a ton of physical punishment in Sunday’s close call win over the Rams.

To recap, rookie Ken Walker left the game early with an ankle injury and didn’t return. At one point Deejay Dallas was doubtful to return with his own ankle issue but Tony Jones Jr. getting cracked in the helmet forced Dallas back into action. Jones and Dallas deserve credit for gritting it out the rest of the game but they’re probably not close to 100% right now. Meanwhile, Walker will undergo tests on his ankle today.

Add it all up and the Seahawks could use some more depth right now. This surprise injury update won’t solve their immediate problems but it does inspire some hope.

According to Ian Furness at Fox 13 Seattle, starting running back Rashaad Penny told him after the game that there’s a chance he could return by the end of the season or the playoffs.

As I said on @fox13seattle a few minutes ago. Ran into Rashaad Penny in the tunnel postgame. Is rehabbing out of state and is close to being able to come back. He said there is a chance he could make it back by the end of the year or playoffs for #Seahawks — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) December 5, 2022

Penny’s numbers weren’t quite on the same level as his otherwordly tear to end the 2021 season, but he was still among the league’s most productive backs before his significant leg injury in Week 5.

Soon after Penny underwent major surgery. The team website describes the procedure as such:

“Team Physicians Ed Khalfayan and Nick Seibert repaired a fibula fracture, syndesmotic ligament tear and deltoid ligament tear in a surgery performed at the Seattle Surgery Center. Penny is expected to be on crutches and in a splint or walking boot for six weeks.”

Penny was subsequently placed on injured reserve on October 15.

It would be great to see Penny play again down the stretch. Either way, he’ll be a free agent in 2023.

