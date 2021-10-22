Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny: ‘I really try not to get hurt’

Injury-prone is probably the most unfair term used to describe pro athletes. It’s not like anyone wants to get hurt playing the game they love. For those who play high-risk positions like running backs, that stigma can be particularly hard to shake.

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny returned to practice this week after missing the team’s first several games on injured reserve with a calf problem, the latest in a long line of health-related issues that have kept Penny off the field often over the last four seasons. Penny addressed that question today with the media, saying he really tries not to get hurt.

Rashaad Penny, back off injured reserve, gives a small smile, says: “I really try not to get hurt.” #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/zi1n9FLp0z — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 22, 2021

