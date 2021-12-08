Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny now ready for ‘start’ to his season

This might finally be it for Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny . . . a long-awaited start to his season.

“I think this is a start for him,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Monday. “I don’t really think that he has had a chance yet to start the season. This was the best opportunity that he’s had and I’m hoping that we can jump from here.”

This year, like most throughout his career, Penny has been sidelined at times due to injuries. He first spent some time on the injured reserve due to a calf issue and now finally made it back from his latest – a hamstring injury. Carroll is hoping he can finish the season strong.

“He is important to us, we need him particularly without Chris (Carson’s) factor in here,” Carroll said. “They are totally different style runners, but yet they both factor into the explosiveness of our game. It’s great to have him going, and I’m really hoping that he can have a solid week, come back, build one on another, and see if we can get rolling here as we finish up the year.”

Penny’s next shot to impress will be this Sunday in Houston when the Seahawks are slated to kick off against the Texans at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Related