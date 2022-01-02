Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny’s hot streak continues with15-yard touchdown
The last thing Seahawks fans have to enjoy this season is the late surge by running back Rashad Penny, who is healthy and finally delivering on his first-round potential at the very tail end of his rookie contract.
Watch Penny continue his hot streak with a 15-yard touchdown run against the Lions.
Penny is already up to 74 yards on seven carries. Seattle leads 10-0 with a minute to go in the first quarter.
