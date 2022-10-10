Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny ‘crushed’ after serious ankle injury

All reports indicate Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny fractured his tibia on Sunday during the team’s loss to the New Orleans Saints and he could be out for the remainder of the season.

This isn’t the first serious injury for the Seahawks running back, who has suffered from a finger injury, strained hamstrings and an ACL tear that ended his 2019 campaign.

Coach Pete Carroll said Penny was “crushed” when he spoke to him in the locker room.

“This has been a journey for him, and for us too,” Carroll told reporters during his post-game press conference. “Really, I fell in love with the fact that he emerged and showed us the great player that he is and what he can mean to the game and our team and all of that, and for it to come down to another setback – he’ll be back, he’ll be back – but it’s a setback that just breaks my heart.”

Penny had an impressive start to the season, even earning himself the FedEx Ground Player of Week 4 award for his performance against the Lions.

“He has been having so much fun, he has been so rewarded and so fulfilled,” Carroll continued. “He knows he belongs, he knows he can do it, and he knows he can be an impact in this league, so to lose that chance. It’s similar kind of to when Jamal (Adams) goes out. They put so much into it, and they care so much about it, then to have it taken away because of mishap, it’s unfortunate.”

Carroll and the Seahawks are now awaiting more tests on Monday to see whether or not Penny will need to undergo surgery on his left ankle.

