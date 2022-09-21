Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III edging closer to full workload

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III sat out the season opener against the Broncos, still not completely recovered from the hernia operation he underwent this summer. While he made his debut in Week 2, his time on the field was limited.

The plan going forward is to have him carry more of the load.

“We just want to roll him in there and have Rashaad (Penny) and Ken go at it,” coach Pete Carroll said on Monday. “They share the plays. There’s nothing that Ken can’t do. We’re fine about him pass protecting and catching the ball out of the backfield. And you saw we had him split out and we went to him yesterday.”

In his first outing last Sunday, Walker logged just four carries for 10 yards and two receptions for five. His participation should be more significant once he reaches 100%.

“There are really no restrictions on his play at all other than just getting back into game shape because he hasn’t played in a while,” Carroll continued. “The fact that he made it through the game, and he felt alright and got hit a couple times and all that, that just helps us progress.

“He’ll be calling for a regular workload as we are going forward.”

Walker’s next opportunity will come this Sunday when the Seahawks host the Falcons at Lumen Field.

