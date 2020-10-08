Seahawks RB Chris Carson says Trysten Hill twisting his leg was 'bulls---,' but Cowboys DT apologized

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill received widespread criticism in Week 3 for a questionable tackle in which he twisted the leg of Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson, who had to exit the game with a knee injury.

Unsurprisingly, it turns out Carson is among those critics.

Chris Carson has choice words for Trysten Hill

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Carson gave his first reaction to Hill’s tackle since that game in Week 3. His thoughts, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune:

“I thought it was kind of a bulls***-a** play,” Carson said Thursday, in his first interview since the injury. “But it is what it is.”

The tackle in question occurred in the final minutes of the Seahawks-Cowboys game. Carson had to be helped off the field, and was diagnosed with a first-degree knee sprain after the game. It could have been a lot worse, given how the tackle looked.

In addition to Hill twisting Carson’s leg, Cowboys defensive lineman Antwaun Woods fell on the back of Carson’s leg.

Trysten Hill with the alligator death roll on Chris Carson's leg pic.twitter.com/WUEJPv3hgz — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) September 27, 2020

Carson still managed to play in Week 4 — racking up 80 rushing yards, 20 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins — but is still on the Seahawks’ injury report with a knee issue and was limited in practice on Wednesday.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he was “really pissed” about the injury,” while Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy insisted the twist was not intentional. Carson told reporters on Thursday that Hill himself had reached out to apologize to him after the game:

“Yeah he reached out to me,” Carson said. “You know I read it, and I appreciate him reaching out and apologize for everything.”

