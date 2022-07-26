Seahawks RB Chris Carson retires due to neck injury

The Seattle Seahawks figure to be challenged this season and another hurdle is in the way of Pete Carroll’s team.

Veteran running back Chris Carson is retiring due to a recurring neck injury, reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.

#Seahawks star RB Chris Carson is retiring from the NFL due to a neck injury, sources say. SEA will officially release him with a failed physical designation. Under the CBA, that allows Carson to receive several million in injury protection benefits. Seattle does right by him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022

The decision comes after the running back failed his physical, Rapoport added. The team will release him with a failed physical designation, which allows the RB to receive injury protection benefits.

The 27-year-old played in just four games last season before being sidelined by the injury.

Carson finishes his career with 3,502 yards on 796 carries and 24 TDs, including back-to-back 1,100-plus rushing campaigns in 2018 and 2019.

Seattle will now look to Rashaad Penny and Chris Carson to carry the load with its rushing attack.