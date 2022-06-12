Seahawks RB Chris Carson’s neck hardware looks like this

Pete Carroll may have hinted that Seahawks running back Chris Carson’s career in the NFL is coming to an end in his post-minicamp press conference. When talking about Carson’s game, Carroll slipped into the past tense, calling him one of his favorite Seahawks players of all time.

Carson’s physicality and toughness helped make him one of Seattle’s best running backs ever and that’s no small feat given the competition. Unfortunately, it may no longer be safe for him to perform. This is what the metal hardware inside Carson’s neck looks like after his surgery, according to sports medicine doctor Jesse Morse.

For his part, Carson says he still sees himself playing until he feels like stopping. He is scheduled to meet with doctors over the next couple of weeks who will determine if he can be cleared to play.

In 49 games, Carson has totaled 24 touchdowns and over 3,500 yards as a rusher. Seattle’s selection of Ken Walker in the second round of the draft is likely a sign the team doesn’t expect him to play again.

