Seahawks RB Chris Carson expected back in time to face Eagles Week 12

The Seattle Seahawks have been without running back Chris Carson for nearly the last month as he battled a foot injury. While the Seahawks’ run game did see some improvement against the Cardinals with Carlos Hyde back in action, having Carson available to face the Eagles Week 12 would be a huge boost to Seattle’s offense.

Coach Pete Carroll confirmed Carson’s return for Philadelphia is a very real possibility.

“Man, I wish you guys could see Chris right now,” Carroll said before his Friday press conference officially began. “He’s killing it!”

Hyde performed admirably Thursday night but Carroll is really looking ahead to when he can have the one-two ounch from both running backs on the field.

“[The] toughness that that shows and that impact is what Chris brings, Chris is that,” Carroll said. “During the night I was imagining if we had Carlos and Chris running, what that would be like in terms of the style of play.”

Next week’s practice participation reports will give a better indication of where Carson is ahead of the matchup.

Because the Seahawks played on a short week, they now have a bit of an extended break before squaring off against the Eagles a week from Monday night.

