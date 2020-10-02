Seahawks RB Carlos Hyde: ‘Around here they’re used to winning’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Carlos Hyde is one of the newcomers to the Seahawks offense in 2020 as the veteran running back was signed to be Chris Carson’s backup. His physical style makes him an ideal complement to Carson and even a serviceable replacement should Carson be forced to miss a game.

That could be the case this week as Carson is working through a knee sprain suffered in Seattle’s Week 3 win over the Cowboys. He’s got a chance to play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but even if he does suit up, the Seahawks might lean on Hyde more regardless.

Hyde has carried the ball 16 times through three games for 57 yards and a touchdown. He’s also caught one pass for 11 yards. It’s a diminished role for a guy used to being a starting running back (he posted 1,000 yards for the Texans in 2019), but Hyde seems to be enjoying his time in Seattle regardless.

“This place is one of the best that I’ve been on,” said Hyde, who has played for four other organizations. “I’ve been on quite a few already. This place is at the top. How we go about our meetings, the energy from the coaches, the energy from Pete. You go out to practice, it’s the same energy.”

Hyde noted that it’s easy to have good vibes when you’re 3-0. That has been the norm in Seattle for most of the last decade. Hyde knows that firsthand having been a second-round pick by the San Fransisco 49ers back in 2014.

“Around here they’re used to winning. That’s the culture," Hyde said. "That’s kind of different for me. In the NFL, I haven’t been winning that much. It definitely feels good to be in this position right now. I’m just excited to be here honestly.”

Last season in Houston was the first time Hyde has been part of a team with a winning record. The Texans went 10-6 in 2019 and made it to the Divisional Round of the postseason. That was also Hyde’s first taste of playoff football. He’s expecting to be playing in January again this season with the Seahawks.

“Being on this team now in Seattle, it definitely makes sense why these guys were always beating us,” said Hyde, noting that he’s 0-6 in his career playing against the Seahawks. “Just how they go about every day, practice, the culture. It makes sense why these guys play at a high level.”

An added bonus of returning to the NFC West is the chance to play the team that drafted him twice. Hyde didn’t indicate there’s any ill will against the 49ers, but he’ll still relish the opportunity to play against his former club on Nov. 1 and again on Jan. 3.

“I’m looking forward to playing San Fran, too,” Hyde said, smiling.

But first things first as Seattle will need to beat Miami (1-2) on Sunday in order to keep its unblemished record through the first quarter of the season. Hyde should be busy in South Beach, whether or not Carson ends up playing.