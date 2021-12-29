Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson still trying to get back from injury

The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran running back Adrian Peterson to the practice squad ahead of their Week-13 contest against the San Francisco 49ers and elevated him in time to start the game. A back injury popped up in the first practice following the matchup and he hasn’t been able to return to the field since then.

“The first day back, the first step he took in walkthrough, he felt something biting in his back, a pinch or whatever, and he hasn’t been able to get back yet,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Monday.

The Seahawks, now officially out of playoff contention, have only two games left in their 2021 regular-season schedule. Carroll isn’t ruling Peterson out just yet.

“He’s still trying to get back,” Carroll said. “He’s been working on treatments for his back. I don’t know anything more today, but last week at the end of it, he was getting better, but still hadn’t turned the corner where he could really cut it loose yet.

“He’s still got some issues, so we’re still trying to figure that out.”

Because Peterson remains on the practice squad, the Seahawks aren’t required to list him on the team’s injury report.

