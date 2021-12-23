Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson calls for accountability for NFL officiating
The Seattle Seahawks got worked over by the NFL in multiple ways this week, from the COVID-19 related postponement to the awful officiating by Shawn Hochuli’s crew in Tuesday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Running back Adrian Peterson shared a call on Instagram for more acountability for officials.
