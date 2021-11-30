Seahawks’ Rasheem Green returns blocked Washington PAT for 2 points

Washington had momentum after scoring a late touchdown in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

All the WFT needed for a 10-7 lead was a Joey Slye PAT.

Not so fast. The Seahawks blocked the PAT and Rasheem Green corraled it and took off for the other end zone.

For the second time in NFL 2021, a team had its extra point blocked.

The two points were added to Seattle’s score and the game went to the half with the atypical score of 9-9.