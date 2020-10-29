Seahawks DE Rasheem Green and G Phil Haynes return to practice Week 8

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday that defensive end Rasheem Green and offensive guard Phil Haynes, both of whom have been on injured reserve, will be returning to practice this week. Both players were noted as such on Wednesday’s official transaction report.

With several key players missing time due to injuries, the return of Green and Haynes could help shore up their respective units, although the latter’s impact could be minimal seeing as Haynes has yet to play a single regular-season game. Green, however, could bring some firepower to a virtually nonexistent pass rush along with the incoming Carlos Dunlap, whose trade will be official once all physicals have been passed.

Although Green and Haynes will return to practice, it is not yet known when they will be activated and pressed into action. Fans will certainly hope they can contribute when they return to the field.

