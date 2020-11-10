Seahawks Rashaad Penny, Darrell Taylor working back from injuries

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to get back a couple of players who weren’t able to make it to the active roster in time to start the season. Running back Rashaad Penny – on the Physically Unable to Perform list – and defensive end Darrell Taylor – on the Non-Football Injury list – are both working their way back towards activation to the 53-man roster.

“Both Rashaad and Darrell continue to progress,” coach Pete Carroll said Monday. “Darrell is working out with the strength and conditioning people now; he made a transition to that. So he’s really working hard now, he’s really working on cutting and moving and multiple direction changes and things like that are leading him back. I don’t know how long that will take, we’ll see how he responds. He had a really good day today, and how does he respond tomorrow is really important. So we’ll see what’s going on there.”

Taylor started the year on the Non-Football Injury list after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a leg injury he sustained his senior year. Penny is battling back from a torn ACL and the Physically Unable to Perform list.

“Rashaad, he’s doing all the same stuff,” Carroll continued. “He’s working out, he’s cutting. He’s as strong as he’s ever been, he’s at a good weight for him. It’s just a matter of when they feel and he feels that he’s got the confidence to go out there and bang those cuts. Being a speedster and a stop-and-start kind of guy, he’s got to get all that movement done before we can cut him loose out there.”

Carroll could have more information on both Taylor and Penny during his next press conference set for Wednesday afternoon.

