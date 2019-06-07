Seahawks' Rashaad Penny at his best after frustrating, humbling rookie season originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

"I just hit a wall."

These were the words Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny used when describing his 419 yards, two touchdowns and one broken finger that limited his potential in his rookie season.

Now, heading into his second year, Penny is a few pounds lighter, one year wiser, and ready to soak up all of his opportunities in Seattle.

"Over the past few months and this offseason, I've just started taking everything seriously by treating my body right and doing the little things," Penny said. "Also, I think what helped me was losing all that extra weight. Now I feel better. I don't have all those nagging injuries. I'm at my best."

So, what's changed in Penny? A few things. The team's first-round draft pick in 2018 hired mentor former NFL running back and Super Bowl Champion Marshall Faulk, who has helped him learn the dynamics of becoming a pro.

"I sent him the playbook and he shows me what to look for," Penny said. "We watch videos on FaceTime. I'm just trying to learn the dynamics of being more of a pro."

Penny is also feeling better than he's ever felt, thanks to his nutritionist and a few healthy meals per day. He says he's now 230 pounds, although the Seahawks currently list him at 220.

His faster pace and newfound patience has caught the attention of his coaches, including offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

"It's been cool to watch Rashaad, watch him grow up, watch him mature, watch him learn to kind of be a pro," Schottenheimer said. "I'm really pleased with the way he is attacking practice right now. I think last year he didn't know what he didn't know. Now, he's got some leadership ability, he's getting a ton of reps because obviously Chris is out. But it's been fun to watch him grow. The talent is there-we all know that. It's just him putting consecutive days in a row and I think he has done that the last couple of weeks."

While Penny still has a lot to learn, he feels like he's more prepared to step into the role of a true pro in his second season.

"You get anxious over-excited. You have high expectations, being a first-rounder," Penny said. "But at the end of the day it's all about coming in and doing what's at hand. You know, we have a great running back in Chris Carson. So I try to take little details from him, try to be his best friend.

"We are trying to create something that hasn't been done here."