Seahawks: Ranking the 8 most important players entering the last year of their contract

The Seahawks have a couple dozen players who are about to become free agents when the new league year begins March 16. That means soon decisions will have to be made on whether or not to re-sign pieces like left tackle Duane Brown, free safety Quandre Diggs and defensive tackle Al Woods, among others.

The work for general manager John Schneider won’t end there, though. In addition to preparing for the 2022 NFL draft and a deep free agent class, there are several more key performers who are in line for a contract extension as they approach the end of their current deals.

According to Over the Cap, Seattle has 31 players entering the last year of their contracts. Most of them are on the bottom end of the depth chart and relatively replaceable. Let’s focus on the eight most important names that the team has to make a decision on this year.

DB Marquise Blair

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After a promising rookie year in 2019, Blair has only played a total of eight games over the last two seasons due to multiple knee injuries. This year he was only targeted nine times but allowed a 74.8 passer rating. After Blair went down, Ugo Amadi took his place in the slot and was consistently beaten in coverage for the remainder of the season. The Seahawks should draft another slot defender at some point but they can’t afford to let Blair leave until a better option comes along.

LB Cody Barton

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

When Bobby Wagner went down near the end of the season, one silver lining was Seattle getting to evaluate Cody Barton as he got extended time at middle linebacker. Barton acquitted himself well, demonstrating respectable coverage and a talent for tackling, posting 18 in the almost two full games he started. The Seahawks have to prepare for the distinct possibility that Wagner’s game is now on the decline, so retaining Barton makes a lot of sense.

K Jason Myers

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Myers should be able to bounce back from a bad 2021 season that saw him only connect on 73.9% of his field goal attempts. After all, the prior year he went 24/24. This one should come down to how well he does during the coming 2022 campaign. If Myers can get back up near his career average of 84.7% he’s worth keeping. However, NFL kickers rarely survive two poor seasons in a row. If Myers struggles again he’s toast.

RB Chris Carson

(Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

When he’s 100% we know Carson is a beast, but Seattle has already lost multiple franchise legends to career-ending neck injuries and they have to be extremely careful not to risk Carson’s long-term health. Rashaad Penny’s sudden ascension makes him more expendable, but if Carson’s neck responds well to training camp and he can get through the 2022 season unscathed he’d be worth keeping as the NFL’s top RB2.

DE Carlos Dunlap

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

At times over the last season and a half Dunlap has been this team’s top pass rusher by a mile. However, he’s also gone through long droughts without making a significant impact. We’re willing to bet that if Dunlap earns a bigger share of playing time under new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt he will become a potent threat the way he was in Cincinnati for so many years. If that happens there’s no reason not to re-sign him.

DT Poona Ford

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Compared to some of these other names, re-signing Ford to another deal should be a relatively easy call. While he’s not a superstar at his position, Ford defends both the run and the pass, he performs reliably well from week to week and season to season and is still just 26 years old. The Seahawks should at least offer another 2-3 years at fair market value.

LB Bobby Wagner

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

This one is tough. Wagner will turn 32 this summer and he looked burned out near the end of the regular season before his knee injury. Wagner is still a critical piece though and cutting him seems extreme. There’s also no guarantee that Barton is truly ready to take on the workload No. 54 has shouldered throughout his career. Seattle will probably need to “restructure” Wagner’s deal to save money this year and then wait to make a decision on his future after they see how he performs in 2022.

WR D.K. Metcalf

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

We end with Metcalf, who recently turned 24 years old. That means his peak athletic years are still ahead of him. Having just posted nearly 1,000 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns while playing through a non-minor foot injury, Metcalf has more than earned a handsome extension. Retaining blue chip pieces like this in their prime is never cheap but the cost of letting them walk is always high. The Seahawks may have to reset the wide receiver market to do it, but they have to re-sign him. Period.

