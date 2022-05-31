Seahawks: Ranking the 4 deepest positions on their roster going into 2022

The Seattle Seahawks threw a curveball in the 2022 NFL draft by playing it straight for a change. While their decision to pass on the quarterback class will and should be scrutinized for the next few years, overall the team did an excellent job of selecting above-average athletes at the positions that matter most for the modern game. With any class of rookies the results always vary, but that represents a much healthier process and approach to the draft than what we’ve seen since 2013.

From our perspective, here are the four most competitive positions on the roster heading into the summer.

Wide receiver

Leaders: D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett

Contributors: Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin, Penny Hart, Freddie Swain, Bo Melton, Dareke Young

Depth: Cody Thompson, Aaron Fuller, Cade Johnson, Deontez Alexander, Kevin Kassis

Seattle made a bad habit of ignoring several critical positions for the passing game over the previous 10 drafts prior to this latest one. Fortunately, wide receiver did not get overlooked in the process and over the years they’ve maintained a strong receiver corps. Right now, they have two elite outside options in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett plus plenty of depth in the slot. They are as well stocked at the WR position as anyone heading into June.

Running back

Leaders: Rashaad Penny, Ken Walker

Contributors: Chris Carson?, Alex Collins , Travis Homer

Depth: Deejay Dallas, Josh Johnson, Darwin Thompson

In an ideal world, running back shouldn’t be this high on your favorite team’s priority list, but it is what it is. Coach Pete Carroll believes a potent rushing attack is critical to winning games in the NFL, so the Seahawks continue to be pretty well setup here, even at the expense of far more important positions. The big question mark is Chris Carson’s neck injury. If he stays healthy this year it’ll make this the deepest RB room in football.

Cornerback

Leaders: D.J. Reed , Tre Brown, Sidney Jones, Justin Coleman

Contributors: Artie Burns, Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen, Ugo Amadi

Depth: Josh Turner, Mike Jackson, Elijah Jones, John Reid

No position has improved over the last nine months or so than this one, which was a total mess heading into the 2021 season. Credit coach Carroll and general manager John Schneider for showing some urgency and finding several solid new contributors here since last September. Letting D.J. Reed walk in free agency was a mistake. However, they made up for it by doubling down on outside corner depth in the draft. Injuries can decimate any spot (as was the case at CB last year), but for now Seattle is undeniably set up well here.

Outside linebacker

Leaders: Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor

Contributors: Carlos Dunlap , Alton Robinson, Boye Mafe, Tyreke Smith

Depth: Alex Tchangam, Levi Jones, Joshua Onujiogu

This one might be the most important as far as determining just how far this Seahawks team will go in 2022 given their quarterback situation. Their pass rush was spotty at best last season and has to be the team’s top priority on defense this year. Bringing back Carlos Dunlap would be a smart idea – and if not him then another proven veteran. That said, the grade-A Uchenna Nwosu signing and double-dipping in the draft should boost this edge rotation quite a bit. Much will depend on the development of third-year OLBs Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson, though.

5. Honorable mention: Safety – Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Marquise Blair, Ryan Neal, Josh Jones, Bubba Bolden, Joey Blount, Deiontai Williams, Scott Nelson

