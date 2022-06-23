Seahawks: Ranking the 4 best bargains on the roster in 2022 by cap hit

Pro Football Focus released a ranking today of the 32 best contracts in the NFL heading into the 2022 season. None of the players who are on the Seattle Seahawks’ roster at the moment made the cut.

While that’s not a huge surprise considering the state of their books, this team does have a few quality bargains here and there. Here are the four players who represent their best bargains in 2022 based on their cap numbers. All salary info comes from Over the Cap.

OLB Darrell Taylor: $1,844,867

We’ll begin with third-year edge rusher Darrell Taylor, who may be the single-most important x-factor on defense this year. Taylor missed his entire rookie season in 2020 due to an injury but came out strong last year, posting 6.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and 22 pressures. If Taylor can match those numbers or do even better his production would be steal at this price.

WR Marquise Goodwin: $1,047,500

The Seahawks recently signed Marquise Goodwin to a cheap one-year deal, bolstering the depth of what was already a superb wide receiver corps. Goodwin is one of the fastest athletes in the NFL and has shown he can put up real numbers when he gets the opportunity. His best year so far came in 2017 with the 49ers when he totaled 962 yards on 56 catches. If Goodwin gets even half that many yards for Seattle this year he’d be a bargain.

LB Cody Barton: $1,186,031

Cody Barton has the unenviable task of taking over Bobby Wagner’s former spot at middle linebacker. Barton looked sharp during the final two games of the 2021 season, demonstrating solid range, tackling and coverage ability. If he’s able to keep that up for an entire year Barton may be the single biggest bargain at inside linebacker in the league in 2022.

RB Travis Homer: $1,000,840

Last but not least, there’s backup running back and kick returner Travis Homer. While he won’t see much action on ofense, Homer offers tremendous value on special teams. He made several clutch plays last season in this phase, including a 73-yard touchdown run on a fake punt. More of the same this year would be welcome for a team that needs all the help it can get.

