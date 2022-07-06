Seahawks: Ranking the 14 defenses they will face in 2022

The Seattle Seahawks will have a tough go of it in 2022, no matter who starts at quarterback.

Here’s how we rank all 14 defenses they’ll face this year.

Jets - Week 17 (Seattle)

2021 DVOA ranking: No. 32 (14.4%)

2021 scoring ranking: No. 32 (29.6 ppg)

The Jets have a brilliant defensive mind leading this unit in head coach Robert Saleh. However, he doesn’t have anywhere near the talent he had to work with as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator. Drafting Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson and signing Jordan Whitehead and D.J. Reed will help, but it’ll likely take another year before this defense really grows into something good.

Lions - Week 4 (Detroit)

2021 DVOA ranking: No. 29 (10.8%)

2021 scoring ranking: No. 31 (27.5 ppg)

The Lions are similar to the Jets in that there are promising signs both on the coaching staff and the roster. Adding Aidan Hutchinson will boost their pass rush, but there’s just not enough firepower to go around for this group. Detroit desperately needs third-year corner Jeff Okudah to have a breakthrough season or else this will continue to be a bottom-five defense.

Falcons - Week 3 (Seattle)

2021 DVOA ranking: No. 30 (11.3%)

2021 scoring rank: No. 29 (27.0 ppg)

Atlanta didn’t have much talent on this side of the ball to begin with and losing stud linebacker Foye Oluokun to the Jaguars in free agency won’t help. Unless Arnold Ebiketie enters the league as a monster pass-rush threat there’s not much to like here outside Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell.

Chargers - Week 13 (Los Angeles)

2021 DVOA ranking: No. 26 (4.8%)

2021 scoring rank: No. 30 (27.0 ppg)

The Chargers struggled on this side of the ball last season. However, they have since added Khalil Mack via trade and signed J.C. Jackson in free agency, adding two blue-chip pieces at critical spots. If Derwin James manages to stay healthy, this could be one of the most-improved defensive units in the league this year.

Giants - Week 8 (Seattle)

2021 DVOA ranking: No. 18 (2.8%)

2021 scoring rank: No. 23 (24.5 ppg)

This is another rising defensive team. This offseason they got an upgrade at defensive coordinator by adding Don Martindale to Brian Daboll’s staff. Landing Kayvon Thibodeaux in the draft should also help re-establish the Giants defense as a unit to be respected.

Raiders - Week 12 (Seattle)

2021 DVOA ranking: No. 17 (0.6%)

2021 scoring rank: No. 26 (25.8 ppg)

The Raiders already had some solid pieces on this side of the ball, if not the complete picture. Getting Chandler Jones may have been the missing piece of the puzzle they needed to complement Maxx Crosby. If new coordinator Patrick Graham knows what he’s doing this should at least be an average D.

Chiefs - Week 16 (Kansas City)

2021 DVOA ranking: No. 24 (4.5%)

2021 scoring rank No. 8 (21.4 ppg)

Kansas City picked up two of the top defensive prospects in the 2022 draft class in Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis. However, they were truly atrocious against the run last season and losing Tyrann Mathieu to free agency could be a huge blow for their secondary.

Panthers - Week 14 (Seattle)

2021 DVOA ranking: No. 15 (-0.2%)

2021 scoring rank: No. 21 (23.8 ppg)

You won’t hear much about this group but Carolina has had a low-key solid defense for a couple seasons now. They have playmakers at all three levels and a very sharp playcaller in defensive coordinator Phil Snow. If Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn take a step forward on the back end they’ll be legitimately tough to move the chains against.

Broncos - Week 1 (Seattle)

2021 DVOA ranking: No. 20 (3.0%)

2021 scoring rank: No. 3 (18.9 ppg)

There’s not a lot of star names to go around here, but Denver does have stupendous secondary. The Broncos also picked up Randy Gregory, which should help them get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Cardinals - Weeks 6 and 9

2021 DVOA ranking: No. 6 (-8.2%)

2021 scoring rank: No. 10 (21.5 ppg)

Arizona’s defense is absolutely loaded at all three levels, especially in the secondary where they’ve sucked up a ton of talent from the Pacific Northwest. As long as their key pieces stay healthy most of the season the Cards will have a chance to field an elite (top-five) defensive unit.

49ers - Weeks 2 and 15

2021 DVOA ranking: No. 7 (-7.4%)

2021 scoring rank: No. 10 (21.5 ppg)

The Niners are also stacked on this side of the ball. Fred Warner is arguably the game’s best off-ball linebacker and elevates everyone around him. They’ve also added Drake Jackson to what was an already potent pass rush rotation led by Nick Bosa.

Buccaneers - Week 10 (Munich)

2021 DVOA ranking: No. 9 (-3.3%)

2021 scoring rank: No. 5 (20.8 ppg)

Tampa’s defense has lost a few pieces with Jordan Whitehead going to the Jets and Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul remaining unsigned as of yet. However, they still boast the NFL’s top linebacker duo and have also added Logan Hall and Akiem Hicks to their ridiculous defensive line.

Rams - Weeks 13 and 18

2021 DVOA ranking: No. 5 (-8.5%)

2021 scoring rank: No. 15 (21.9 ppg)

As if these Rams needed anymore help, they plugged what was perhaps their only hole on defense by signing Bobby Wagner after the Seahawks released him. With Aaron Donald returning up front and Jalen Ramsey patrolling the back end, L.A. is now armed with future Hall of Famers at all three levels of their defense.

Saints - Week 5 (New Orleans)

2021 DVOA ranking: No. 3 (-15.0%)

2021 scoring rank: No. 4 (19.7 ppg)

New Orleans already had one of the strongest defensive units in football heading into this offseason. They have since added two star safeties in Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu, who is one of the game’s most gifted and versatile defenders. It’s not hard to imagine this team having the best defense in the NFC this year.

