Seahawks: Ranking the 12 highest-value draft picks of the Pete Carroll, John Schneider era

If the Seahawks are going to get back to the Super Bowl they’ll need to start getting better returns in the NFL draft, beginning with the extra picks they got from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade. Of course that will be easier said than done considering their recent history.

While their early drafts under coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider netted an awesome amount of talent, after the legendary 2012 class this team’s drafts have gotten progressively much worse and only a handful of high-quality picks have been made since the franchise’s crowning moment at the end of the 2013 season.

For some inspiration, let’s take a look at what’s worked before. Here’s how we rank the 12 highest-value picks the team has made in the draft the last 12 years.

LB/DE Bruce Irvin - Round 1: No. 15 overall (2012)

(Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)

Superstars are more rare, but it’s not hard to find quality starters in the top 15 picks. At least the Seahawks didn’t blow this one. To date Irvin has never made a Pro Bowl. However, he was an important role player for four years on the NFL’s best defense in decades. After stints in Oakland, Carolina and Atlanta he later returned to Seattle in 2020 and spent last season with Sean Desai’s Bears. Irvin’s biggest claim to fame may be leading the league in forced fumbles in 2016.

DE Frank Clark - Round 2: No. 63 overall (2015)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks shouldn’t get much credit for this one because there’s a good reason why Clark went as late as he did in the draft. Still, if we’re purely talking about football this was a high-value selection. Clark has totaled 53.5 sacks, 118 quarterbacks hits and three Pro Bowls.

OT Russell Okung - Round 1: No. 6 overall (2010)

(Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

This was the first draft pick this front office pairing made and it was a pretty good one. Okung went on to become a respectable if not great starting left tackle for the next six years in Seattle and he eventually made two Pro Bowls. Sadly, it’s been all downhill for the this team after Okung when it comes to evaluating and developing offensive line prospects. They deserve credit for getting this one right, though.

WR Golden Tate - Round 2: No. 60 overall (2010)

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

For a minute there it looked like Tate would become Russell Wilson’s No. 1 guy, as he posted over 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns from 2012-2013. Tate was allowed to leave in free agency though, making way for the team’s undrafted standout Doug Baldwin to take over. Tate went on to become a regular thousand-yards-a-year receiver with the Lions and was still playing well as recently as the 2019 season when he posted 676 yards and six touchdowns with the Giants.

LB K.J. Wright - Round 4: No. 99 overall (2011)

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

It’s extremely rare for an off-ball linebacker to perform at a high level for 10 years. That’s exactly what Wright did alongside Bobby Wagner, though – forming the nucleus of that all-time great defense. Wright played 144 games in a Seahawks uniform and balled out under the radar in the vast majority of them. He finally earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2016 but deserved more.

FS Earl Thomas - Round 1: No. 14 overall (2010)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Again, it’s not that hard to find plus athletes when you’re picking this high. On the other hand, Thomas exceeded even the wildest expectations. His awesome range and sheer tenacity formed the backbone of Pete Carroll’s top defenses. Thomas made seven Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams. At his peak ET was arguably the game’s best post safety since Ed Reed.

WR D.K. Metcalf - Round 2: No. 64 overall (2019)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If we were ranking these picks based on projected future performance, Metcalf might come in at the top of this list because he may eventually surpass even the best of them. Time will tell on that score, but for now we know that Metcalf just scored 12 touchdowns while playing with a broken foot and he hasn’t even hit his peak yet. Once Metcalf fully-matures physically and mentally his ability could skyrocket into the rare air of Julio Jones and Calvin Johnson as the most dominant receiver of his generation.

WR Tyler Lockett - Round 3: No. 69 overall (2015)

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Much like K.J. Wright, Lockett hasn’t gotten the recognition he deserves for his consistent production in his NFL career. 2021 was his fourth straight season of posting at least 965 receiving yards and scoring at least eight touchdowns. The Seahawks gave up a lot of draft capital to trade up for him, but Lockett has proven well worth it. Truthfully there have been very few better deep receivers in the league.

LB Bobby Wagner - Round 2: No. 47 overall (2012)

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Landing the greatest inside linebacker since Ray Lewis is a pretty good value for a mid second-round pick as far as these things go. Wagner’s stellar résumé already has him bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Heading into the second chapter of his career with the Rams he’s collected 1,383 tackles, eight Pro Bowls, six All-Pros and one Super Bowl ring. So far.

SS Kam Chancellor - Round 5: No. 133 overall (2010)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What made these Seahawks the greatest NFC team of their era was the ability to land truly-special talents on Day 3 of the draft. Ultimately getting Chancellor in Round 5 was almost as important as taking Thomas in Round 1. Bam Bam’s tone-setting physicality, versatility and leadership served as the beating heart of the Legion of Boom. There was a period when Chancellor’s play was right up there with the top strong safeties in league history.

CB Richard Sherman - Round 5: No. 154 overall (2011)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Darrelle Revis certainly has a strong case to be named No. 1, but Sherman has to at least be in the conversation for the top cornerback to come along in the last 15 years. Sherman’s ability to lock down an entire half of the field and force turnovers on a high percentage of throws in his direction made him a uniquely-impactful defender. To get an all-time talent this late in the draft at an important position is about as good as draft value gets.

QB Russell Wilson - Round 3: No. 75 overall (2012)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In the 10 years since he was drafted Wilson has won 104 regular season games, earned nine Pro Bowl nominations, led his team to the playoffs eight times, won four division titles, two NFC championships and one Super Bowl. Wilson did all that with a defensive-minded, run-first head coach, an imbalanced roster and a horrible offensive line for most of his tenure as Seattle’s starter. That’s not half-bad for a 75th overall pick and his best may be yet to come.

