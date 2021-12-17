Seahawks, Rams Week 15 matchup postponed: Everything we know

The Seahawks and Rams have had their Week 15 matchup moved two days back due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Here is everything we know about what’s going on with this week’s game.

When is the game?

Originally this one was slated for a Sunday afternoon west coast timeslot. The schedule called for a 1:25 p.m. PT kickoff in Inglewood. However, the NFL just postponed the game until Tuesday afternoon, instead. The new start time is reportedly going to be 4:00 p.m. ET.

What happened?

The LA Rams are one of three teams currently experiencing a severe COVID-19 situation. Their issues began before Monday night’s win over the Cardinals when cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee were placed on the reserve list and ruled out. Before the game started, several more starters joined them. Their COVID list has continued to grow since – including nine new additions on Thursday. Now there are 25 players on their reserve/COVID-19 list – nearly half the active roster.

What about the Seahawks?

Seattle is in much better shape than LA right now in this department, but not perfect. At the moment only two players are on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list: wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins.

Doesn't this favor the Rams?

The short answer is yes, the Rams are getting the benefits here considering the disparity in the two teams’ number of available players. The Seahawks will also have a very short turnaround before their Week 16 matchup with the Chicago Bears afterwards. While it’s unfortunate for Seattle, this is ultimately a player safety and public health issue.

How does this impact the odds?

It’s too early to say at this point. The Rams are getting lucky right now but the Seahawks may very well add several more players to their own reserve/COVID-19 list over the next couple of days. As far as the odds go, LA opened favored by a touchdown, then that melted down to around a 4.5-point advantage as the Rams’ COVID issues grew. At the moment, no odds are posted for this game.

