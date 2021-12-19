Auburn announced the hiring of Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis on Saturday. Davis will take over as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Davis was the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Seahawks in 2019 before taking over as quarterbacks coach the past two seasons.

“I think Austin is going to be a brilliant offensive coordinator and potential head coach one day,” Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said, via Auburn’s announcement. “He has a passion for the game, number one. Number two, he’s got an understanding of the game as he’s played the position at the highest level in the National Football League. And three, he’s an amazing teacher. He’s an amazing teacher of the game. He keeps it simple in terms of relaxing the quarterback’s mind. He’ll be an amazing coach at Auburn.”

Davis played in the NFL from 2012-18, with the Seahawks one of the six teams he spent time with in his career. He was Wilson’s backup with the Seahawks in 2017.

“Austin is going to show that he is one of the bright young minds in the game,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s been able to transition from player to coach unlike anybody I’ve ever seen. It was just so smooth for him, and he’s been thinking like a coach for a long time, obviously because he was able to capture the role. Russ thinks the world of him. Shane (Waldron) thinks the world of him, and I do, too, because he is really, really good at what he does. He is going to really be a big benefit to their program.”

Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis leaving for Auburn originally appeared on Pro Football Talk