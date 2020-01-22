Russell Wilson has been here before.

For the seventh time in eight years, the Seattle Seahawks star quarterback has been selected to the Pro Bowl. His teammate Shaquill Griffin, however, is taking in the experience for the first time.

In a video shared via the Seahawks on Wednesday, Wilson spoke about what it was like to be joined by Griffin in Orlando, as well as his brother Shaquem, who was seen by his brother's side during several of the activities.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

From Florida to Washington, nothing but love for first time Pro Bowler @ShaquillG and his brother @ShaquemGriffin#ProBowl x #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/hOeFp0udJ5 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 22, 2020

"Having the Griffin brothers on our team is pretty amazing," Wilson said. "Those guys are so dedicated to the game, they work so hard. It's cool having them here, too. Shaquill's been special for us. To have him out here is great and I know he's fired up about that. They're both from Orlando-they played here."

Griffin returned to his old stomping grounds of Orlando, Florida after he was named to the Pro Bowl earlier this week. He replaced Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who will not participate in the game due to injury.

You can follow Griffin and Wilson's journey to Sunday's game here.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson says Shaquill Griffin is fired up to play in first Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest