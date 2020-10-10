Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on Madden 99 club watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

For the second time in Seattle Seahawks franchise history, the Seahawks are 4-0 to start the season.

The last time this was accomplished was back in 2013 and Seattle went on to win the Super Bowl. The reason for this hot start to 2020?

Russell Wilson.

The ‘Let Russ Cook’ campaign is alive and well. Wilson is fourth in the league in passing yards (1,285) behind Dak Prescott, Tom Brady and Josh Allen and first in the league in touchdowns (16). A friendly reminder that those stats are through just four games into the season.

As of Friday, Wilson is officially on the Madden 99 club watch.

The Madden NFL 99 Club is a prestigious fraternity, reserved only for the most elite players in the NFL. A 99 OVR is considered the Madden Ratings summit; it’s the highest rating a player can achieve in the game. Indeed, it’s a status worthy of celebrating for both players and fans alike.

Other members in this exclusive and prestigious club are: Michael Thomas (WR, New Orleans Saints); Stephon Gilmore (CB, New England Patriots); Aaron Donald (DE, Los Angeles Rams); Christian McCaffrey (RB, Carolina Panthers); and Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City).

How can Wilson earn his first 99 club rating? Ochocinco has one request:

“You’ve been tearing it up the last four weeks, early running candidate for MVP. But I need you to do me one favor. I want to bump you up to a 99. This Sunday night against the Vikings, that you know very well. Give me 4, 5 touchdowns, I’ll bump you up to a 99. Aight? Let’s go.”

Will this be the year that Wilson gets a 99 club rating? Will this also be the season Wilson gets his first even MVP vote?

