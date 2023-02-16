Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith makes top 10 in 2022 NFL QB Index

Throughout the 2022 regular and postseason, 68 quarterbacks had the chance to start an NFL game. Around the NFL writer Marc Sessler took a look at each and ranked them top to bottom for his final QB Index piece of the year.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith landed in the top 10 of Sessler’s list.

“Philip Rivers once received a Comeback Player of the Year nod for improving marginally from one autumn to the next,” Sessler writes. “Snagging that same award earlier this month, Geno offered something far meatier, sticking it to his summertime critics (read: this blogger) by waltzing into a post-Russ universe, starting every game and blasting Wilson’s single-season Seahawks passing record into the sun.”

QB Index: @MarcSessler ranks all 68 starting quarterbacks from the 2022 NFL season, from Patrick Mahomes to …https://t.co/wTmidHplNl pic.twitter.com/jiE3r9rPq1 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 16, 2023

“He also led the league in completion percentage, crafted a 32-to-12 touchdown-to-pick ratio and displayed dramatic improvement as a deep-strike artist,” Sessler continued. “Few players have more effectively dropped a continent-clearing hammer on the haters.”

For his impressive season, Smith finished at No. 9 overall, one spot above the GOAT, Tom Brady.

