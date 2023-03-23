Will Seahawks take a quarterback with fifth overall pick?

Before and after signing quarterback Geno Smith to a multi-year deal, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the team is in play for a quarterback with the fifth overall pick in the draft.

So does he really mean it?

Smith’s deal allows the Seahawks to move on after one year and $28 million. And Drew Lock was re-signed to a very reasonable deal for a veteran backup.

So, yes, there’s room for a rookie quarterback. But, as discussed on PFT Live today, the addition of a quarterback with a top-five pick would not only undermine Smith but also create an immediate distraction for the team.

Will Smith be gone after a year? Will he be benched during the season? How much leeway will he have? When will the rookie start? Those questions and more move to the front burner if/when the Seahawks take a quarterback at No. 5.

The Seahawks are one year removed from having a team that places too much emphasis on a quarterback. Taking a quarterback with the fifth pick would welcome those complications back into the building.

The right play is to trade down (and down . . . and down), stockpiling more (and more . . . and more) picks. To make that happen, the Seahawks need to sell to teams like the Raiders at No. 7 or the Falcons at No. 8 that trading up to No. 6 may not be enough. They may need to trade with the Seahawks at No. 5, in order to have a clear shot at the best remaining quarterback.

