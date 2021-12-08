Seahawks S Quandre Diggs shares show of support for injured Jamal Adams

This is starting to feel like a cursed season for the Seahawks (4-8). Even when they win they lose, as in Sunday’s 30-23 victory over the 49ers that saw several key players get injured. That list includes strong safety Jamal Adams, the most important defensive piece on the roster outside of Bobby Wagner. Today, we learned that Adams has to undergo season-ending surgery on the shoulder that he hurt this week – the same shoulder that limited him last year.

It’s an extremely unfortunate development for a unit that’s rounded into shape and has become one of the top scoring defenses in the NFL despite facing the toughest offensive schedule. Free safety Quandre Diggs predicts that Adams will bounce back.

My brudda gon bounce back and be better! — Nino (@qdiggs6) December 8, 2021

Say what you want about the trade that brought him here, but together Adams and Diggs are arguably the top safety duo in the league and form a solid foundation to build on.

For now, Ryan Neal will step in and start in Adams’ place. While he hasn’t gotten a ton of playing time, Neal has had some special moments this season. For what it’s worth he has earned strong grades from Pro Football Focus for his run defense and pass rushing, yet only a 55.2 mark in coverage.

Adams has a similar dynamic going on but he’s on another level as far as how disruptive he can be. Truth is, it’s impossible for any one player in the NFL to replace what Adams brings to the table as a unique type of defender.

