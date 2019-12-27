The Seahawks injury report is about as good as anyone could have hoped.

Jadeveon Clowney (core) and Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) were not even given game designations, indicating that they're all systems go for Sunday against the 49ers. Both players have missed Seattle's last two games.

"That's a huge deal, our top cover guy and our top rusher, that's a big deal," Pete Carroll said on Friday. "It's great to have those guys back."

What's more, Quandre Diggs (high-ankle sprain) is listed as questionable. That would indicate he's made serious progress toward his return. However, I'd still be surprised if he played on Sunday. Carroll said it would require a "miraculous situation" in order for Diggs to suit up.

Here's Seattle's full injury report:

OUT: Duane Brown (knee), Malik Turner (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE: Quandre Diggs (ankle), Ethan Pocic (core)

And San Francisco's:

OUT: Dee Ford (hamstring)

DOUBTFUL: Jaquiski Tartt (rib)

QUESTIONABLE: Mike Person (neck)

Added notes:

- San Francisco being without Tartt is a big deal. Marcell Harris will start at strong safety for the 49ers.

- It will be interesting to see if Jamarco Jones starts again at left tackle in Brown's absence. Seattle may opt to start George Fant given how badly Jones struggled against Chandler Jones and the Cardinals in Week 16.

- Turner picked up a concussion against the Cardinals, but the team didn't find out about it until after the game.

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs listed as questionable for Sunday vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest