Seahawks S Quandre Diggs expected to return against Eagles in Wildcard Round

When you have a safety that Pete Carroll has compared to the likes of Earl Thomas and Troy Polamalu, it helps to have him in the lineup. The Seahawks have sorely been missing Quandre Diggs in the two games he's been out with a high-ankle sprain.

Seattle lost both contests and didn't force a turnover in either. That came on the heels of a five-game stretch where the Seahawks had at least two takeaways with Diggs patrolling their secondary.

The good news is that Diggs is expected to make his return in the Wildcard Round against the Philadelphia Eagles. Diggs had a positive workout prior to the game on Sunday that has everyone feeling optimistic.

"The trainers are saying he has a really good chance to play this week," Carroll said on Monday. "We think he'll have a chance to practice Wednesday, and we'll know a lot more Thursday after he practices. It's good, positive signs from the training room."

Diggs had two tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Seattle's win against the Eagles in Week 12. He also has three interceptions in his five games with the Seahawks. Carroll is well aware of what Diggs means to the secondary and the defense as a whole.

"His experience, his savvy, his confidence – it has an effect," Carroll said. "I'm thrilled to get him back out there if that's the case."

Other notes:

- Jadeveon Clowney is sore coming out of Sunday's game, but Carroll expects that he will play against Philadelphia.

- Lano Hill has been playing over Marquise Blair at free safety because he has more experience. Carroll clearly trusts him more than the rookie.

- Mychal Kendricks (knee) is out for the season with a torn ACL. Cody Barton will start at SAM in his place. Ben Burr-Kirven won't compete for those reps as he's a backup to Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright inside.

- Jaron Brown (knee) is out for a few weeks. John Ursua should see an uptick in usage. The rookie made his first-career catch on Sunday night, an 11-yard grab that converted 4th-and-10 in the final minute of the game.

- Duane Brown (knee) isn't likely to be ready until the Divisional Round at the soonest as he makes his way back from minor knee surgery.

