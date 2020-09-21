Seahawks' Quandre Diggs ejected for this dangerous hit on N'Keal Harry

Nick Goss

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs was ejected from Sunday night's Week 2 game against the New England Patriots after making a dangerous helmet-to-helmet hit.

Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry caught a pass on third down late in the first quarter and was immediately hit hard by Diggs. The officiating crew decided to assess a 15-yard personal foul penalty on Diggs and throw him out of the game.

Check out a replay of the hit and an explanation of the penalty in the tweet below:

Harry, remarkably, held on to the ball. He appears to be OK, too.

The Patriots eventually found the end zone when quarterback Cam Newton ended the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.