Seahawks' Quandre Diggs ejected for this dangerous hit on N'Keal Harry

Diggs ejected for this dangerous hit on Patriots WR N'Keal Harry originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs was ejected from Sunday night's Week 2 game against the New England Patriots after making a dangerous helmet-to-helmet hit.

Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry caught a pass on third down late in the first quarter and was immediately hit hard by Diggs. The officiating crew decided to assess a 15-yard personal foul penalty on Diggs and throw him out of the game.

Check out a replay of the hit and an explanation of the penalty in the tweet below:

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs was disqualified from #NEvsSEA for forcibly contacting the defenseless receiver in the neck and head area – this is a foul for both use of helmet and unnecessary roughness. pic.twitter.com/cqLfliEwwe — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) September 21, 2020

Harry, remarkably, held on to the ball. He appears to be OK, too.

N'Keal Harry was briefly in the blue pop tent but he has emerged and seems no worse for the wear. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 21, 2020

The Patriots eventually found the end zone when quarterback Cam Newton ended the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.