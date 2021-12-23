Seahawks Quandre Diggs and Bobby Wagner named to Pro Bowl roster
Despite their first losing season since 2011, the Seattle Seahawks had two players named to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl roster – linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quandre Diggs, the starting free safety for the NFC roster.
This year will mark Wagner’s eighth consecutive Pro-Bowl selection. He now ties quarterback Russell Wilson and Hall of Fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy for the second-most bids in Seahawks’ franchise history, with Hall of Fame left tackle left Walter Jones still in the lead with nine. As for Diggs, this marks his second year in a row to receive Pro Bowl honors.
In addition to Wagner and Diggs, the Seahawks also had four players named as alternates: quarterback Russell Wilson, left tackle Duane Brown, special teamer Nick Bellore and punter Michael Dickson.
