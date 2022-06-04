Seahawks QBs Drew Lock, Geno Smith to split 1st-team reps this summer

Fans of the Seattle Seahawks are well aware of the quarterback competition taking place this summer between long-time backup Geno Smith and newcomer Drew Lock. With the coaching staff still mum on who will be the starter this season, the plan, for now, is for the two to split first-team reps this summer in training camp to see how things shake out on the field

“Yeah, I think those are just going to be constant conversations and as we move forward here, finishing up the offseason and getting into training camp, and then it’s something we’ll sit down and discuss and exactly how we want to balance out reps, or to give reps to different guys with different people around,” offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said on Thursday.

Since Smith has been with the Seahawks over the last few seasons backing up Russell Wilson, it’s natural he’s had an edge throughout OTAs . . . but Lock is catching up on Seattle’s playbook quickly.

“And the good thing about this time of year is, we’ve really tried to do a good job, we’ve had the ones and twos, so to speak going, but we’ve had a lot of mixing and matching of different guys getting their chances, not just at the quarterback position, but all throughout our offense,” Waldron continued.

“So everyone can have that chance to be with the first group, and get a chance to go with the second group, and mix and match with different people and different teammates throughout the course of the practice.”

