Seahawks QB Watch: Week 1 highlights from top 2023 NFL draft prospects

Even if both Geno Smith and Drew Lock somehow manage to have the best season of their careers it wouldn’t change the fact that the Seattle Seahawks are targetting their next franchise QB in the 2023 NFL draft.

Knowing that, we’ll be paying extra-special attention to the quarterback prospects in next year’s draft class. As the 2022 season begins, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Bryce Young of Alabama are considered the top-two options at this position and both have been picked by the Seahawks in early 2023 mocks by Draft Wire. Those two will be at the top of our list but we’ll also be following some of the rest around the nation.

Let’s watch the film for some of the top performers from this past week’s action in college football.

Bryce Young - Alabama

The reigning Heisman winner had the most most-dominant performance this week. In Tuscaloosa, Bryce Young threw five touchdown passes and added another on the ground in a blowout 55-0 win over Utah State. Young finished 18/28 for 195 yards and a 181.7 rating.

Young vs. Utah State

C.J. Stroud - Ohio State

The biggest matchup of the weekend was between Notre Dame and Ohio State. C.J. Stroud led the Buckeyes to a 21-10 win. He went 24/34 for 223 yards, two touchdowns, no picks and a QBR of 89.5.

Stroud vs. Notre Dame

Anthony Richardson - Florida

Currently considered the No. 3 QB prospect in this class, Anthony Richardson had himself a day on the ground against Utah. He ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 attempts.

Richardson vs. Utah

Cameron Ward - Washington State

Seahawks tackles and former Cougars Abe Lucas and Liam Ryan showed up for Washington State’s 24-17 win over Idaho. Cameron Ward went 25/40 for 215 yards, three touchdowns and a 132.4 rating.

Ward vs. Idaho

