Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s win/loss record against the 31 other NFL teams

Legend has it that the Eagles wanted to take Russell Wilson with the No. 88 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft. However, Seahawks general manager John Schneider beat them to the punch, selecting Wilson at No. 75 overall and landing Seattle another franchise quarterback to replace Matt Hasselbeck after only one year.

Philadelphia had to settle for Nick Foles, who had an exceptional 2013 season with Chip Kelly and later returned to win the Super Bowl under Doug Pederson. While it worked out alright for Philly, very few folks would take Foles over Wilson considering how their careers have gone.

Wilson’s game is not perfect, but he’s had a tremendous amount of success in the 10 years since. Here’s how he has fared against the other 31 teams so far.

vs. Arizona Cardinals: 11-8-1

vs. Atlanta Falcons: 4-1

vs. Baltimore Ravens: 1-1

vs. Buffalo Bills: 2-1

vs. Carolina Panthers: 6-1

vs. Chicago Bears: 2-2

vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 1-1

vs. Cleveland Browns: 2-0

vs. Dallas Cowboys: 5-1

vs. Denver Broncos: 1-1

vs. Detroit Lions: 3-1

vs. Green Bay Packers: 3-4

vs. Houston Texans: 3-0

vs. Indianapolis Colts: 2-1

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1-1

vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 1-1

vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 2-0

vs. Miami Dolphins: 2-1

vs. Minnesota Vikings: 6-1

vs. New England Patriots: 3-0

vs. New Orleans Saints: 1-2

vs. New York Giants: 3-1

vs. New York Jets: 3-0

vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 5-0

vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 2-0

vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 0-2

vs. San Francisco 49ers: 16-4

vs. Los Angeles Rams: 8-12

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2-1

vs. Tennessee Titans: 1-2

vs. Washington: 2-2

