Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: ‘I’ve been doubted before’

Russell Wilson has had 10 interceptions and 13 total turnovers in nine games this season and may have already lost the NFL MVP, but more importantly, he has contributed to his team losing a few important games.

Wilson is far from the only reason the Seahawks have lost three of their last four games, as this year’s defense is one of the worst in NFL history. But, he has been part of the problem on offense and it falls on him as the quarterback to right the ship and fast.

“You may slip and fall a little bit,” he told reporters Tuesday. “You’ve got to just keep climbing. I think Vince Lombardi said something about that one time. I think he talked about the man who’s on top of the mountain didn’t just get there. It’s so true I think that as a team, there’s always challenges.”

Wilson knows he knows he must improve his game but also that he has overcome obstacles in the past, so he will work towards cleaning up his mistakes and keep fighting to be the best player he can.

“The guys that can keep getting up and keep swinging, those are the players and those are the teams that keep overcoming,” Wilson continued. What I do know about myself is I’m an overcomer. I’ve been doubted before. One thing about me is I’m going to keep swinging.”

Wilson acknowledged that he must enhance his decision-making to reduce his turnovers, and it indeed seems like a necessity if the Seahawks want to make the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl.

“I think that I’ve just got to make clearer decisions,” he said. “I don’t want to overcomplicate it.”

