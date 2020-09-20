Seahawks QB Russell Wilson thinks he’s the best quarterback in the NFL

Patrick Olde Loohuis


Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson believes he’s the best quarterback in the NFL. Wilson made the bold statement recently on The Dan Patrick Show.

“Do I think I’m the best quarterback in the NFL? I believe so, without a doubt,” Wilson answered when asked. “But there are some great ones for sure.”

Wilson made a strong case for himself Week 1 against the Falcons, throwing for 322 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also had as many touchdowns as incompletions, and one of those incompletions was a drop by wide receiver DK Metcalf on a pass thrown right to him.

With the exception of Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes, it is indeed difficult to think of a better QB than Wilson right now. However, Wilson will have to consistently turn in solid performances for Seattle to have a chance at Super Bowl LV.

Wilson and Seattle square off against the Patriots Sunday night at 5:20 p.m. PT.

Related

Daily COVID-19 testing paying off for Seahawks with no positive tests