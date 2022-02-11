Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes the red carpet at 2022 NFL Honors

In this article:

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes the red carpet at the NFL Honors

OH. MY. GOD. 📺: #NFLHonors — Tonight 9pm ET on ABC & NFL Network pic.twitter.com/X6GWqrMAnv — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2022

Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara appear on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara arrive or the NFL Honors show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

