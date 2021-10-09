Seahawks QB Russell Wilson shares post-surgery photo

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks’ season took quite a turn on Thursday night. Losing to the Rams at home was bad enough, but it pales in comparison to the tragedy of suffering a major injury to the most important player on the team.

In the third quarter, Russell Wilson suffered a significant finger injury on his throwing hand that required surgery. Now, he’s expected to miss at least a month and possibly as much as 6-8 weeks. As one might expect, Wilson got to work on his recovery right away, undergoing surgery on Friday. Afterwards, he shared this photo on social media.

Wilson hadn’t missed a game yet in his career, making 149 consecutive starts for Seattle. That was the longest active streak for a quarterback.

Now, backup Geno Smith is set to start for the Seahawks next Sunday – making for an interesting bit of repeat history in the NFL.

Time is a flat circle.

